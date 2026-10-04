Moscow awaits Yerevan's response to proposal to restore its railway sections, deputy PM says

4 October 2026 18:54 (UTC+04:00)

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Russia is awaiting Armenia’s response to a proposal to restore sections of railway connecting the country toward Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan exclave and the Turkish border, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk has said.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Overchuk said discussions had focused on the construction and restoration of two relatively short sections of Armenia’s railway network, which is operated under concession by Russian Railways.

“Today, the matter was discussed, including in connection with the construction, restoration of two small sections of the Armenian railway under the concession [management] of Russian Railways,” Overchuk said.

He added that Moscow was prepared to assist Armenia with the work, particularly to establish railway connectivity from Yeraskh toward Nakhchivan and from Gyumri toward the Armenian-Turkish border.

“And we drew attention to the fact that we assist the restoration of these two sections and are ready to participate and assist Armenia precisely from the point of view of ensuring transport link from Yeraskh to Nakhchivan, and from Gyumri to the Turkish border,” he said.

According to Overchuk, Russia made the relevant decisions at the presidential level in January and is now waiting for Yerevan’s response.

“These decisions were made by us at the level of the country's president back in January, and we are waiting here to see how the Armenian side will respond to this,” the Russian deputy prime minister said.

Overchuk indicated that further discussions could take place soon and potentially move the railway issue forward.

“But I think that very important meetings should take place in the near future that will advance this matter,” he added.

The proposed restoration of the railway sections comes amid broader regional discussions on reopening transport connections in the South Caucasus, including routes linking Armenia with Azerbaijan and Türkiye.