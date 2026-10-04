Shahmaran legend comes to life in rock-style premiere at Azerbaijan's Musical Theatre [PHOTOS]

4 October 2026 19:19 (UTC+04:00)

The premiere of Shahmaran, a new production inspired by the famous legend of the Turkic world, was held at the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre on October 3.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, the premiere was attended by Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Culture Minister Adil Karimli; representatives of the public; and theatre enthusiasts.

Featuring a libretto and stage direction by Irada Gozalova and music by Honored Artist Vugar Jamalzade, the production reimagines the ancient story of Shahmaran, a figure associated with wisdom, love and eternal life.

At the heart of the production is Shahmaran’s return to a turbulent world, where she passes judgment on humanity for its sins, bringing the legendary figure into dialogue with the problems and contradictions of the modern age.

The performance is presented in a rock-inspired style, with its songs featuring lyrics drawn from the works of renowned Eastern thinker and poet Omar Khayyam.

The production team includes set designer Vusal Rahim, choirmasters Honored Artist Vagif Mastanov and Malahat Gasimova, lighting designer Rafael Vagifoglu, concertmaster Fidan Aliyeva and assistant director Elmaddin Dadashov. Movement design was created by People’s Artist Parviz Mammadrzayev and Zaur Aliyev.

The cast featured People’s Artist Parviz Mammadrzayev as Zalim, Aydan Hasanova as Shahmaran, Amrah Dadashov as the Student, Samadzade Khasiyev as Loghman, Huseyn Alili as Gara and Murad Farzaliyev as Boz.

The theatre’s choir and ballet troupes also took part in the production, combining music, choreography and dramatic performance in the contemporary interpretation of the Shahmaran legend.

The premiere was met with strong interest from the audience.

Following the performance, Anar Alakbarov and Adil Karimli took to the stage to congratulate the creative team behind the production. The evening concluded with commemorative photographs with the cast and production team.