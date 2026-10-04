Omani pilot said to admit plotting to crash plane into Ben Gurion
The Omani co-pilot accused of attempting to hijack a Flydubai plane has reportedly admitted to plotting to crash the aircraft into Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, Israeli Channel 12 journalist Amit Segal reported Sunday.
The pilot reportedly confessed during interrogation, saying he had planned to make a normal landing approach before crashing the aircraft into the terminal once interception was no longer possible.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the National Security Council to conduct a comprehensive review of security protocols governing foreign aviation to Israel following the incident.
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