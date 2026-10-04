COP29 Presidency visits Fiji and Tuvalu ahead of COP31 climate talks

4 October 2026 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The COP29 Presidency is visiting Fiji and Tuvalu to participate in Pre-COP31 meetings and observe firsthand the climate-related challenges facing Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Mukhtar Babayev, the Azerbaijani President’s Representative on Climate Issues, announced the visit in a post on X, highlighting the particular vulnerability of island nations to the effects of climate change.

“For these countries, climate change is not a distant threat. Rising sea levels, extreme weather and growing pressures on communities, livelihoods and ecosystems are already putting their future at risk,” Babayev stated.

The visit comes as preparations intensify for COP31, with climate finance, adaptation and the needs of countries particularly vulnerable to climate change expected to remain prominent issues in international negotiations.

Babayev stressed that supporting Small Island Developing States and addressing their specific vulnerabilities have been among the priorities of the COP29 Presidency.

“We must continue to stand in solidarity with them, ensure their concerns remain at the heart of the global climate agenda, and strengthen collective action, climate finance, and resilience to tackle the existential threats they face,” he said.

Small island states have consistently pushed for stronger international action on climate finance, adaptation and loss and damage, arguing that their relatively limited contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions contrasts sharply with their exposure to rising seas and increasingly severe climate impacts.

The COP29 Presidency’s engagement in Fiji and Tuvalu forms part of efforts to carry priorities advanced during the Baku climate conference into the preparations for COP31.