Iran's oil minister resigns

4 October 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

Paknejad's resignation comes as Iran's oil sector continues to face pressure from United States sanctions.

Pezeshkian appointed Hamid Bovard, chief executive of the state-owned National Iranian Oil Company, as acting oil minister.

Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad resigned on Sunday, with President Masoud Pezeshkian accepting his resignation, according to Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

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