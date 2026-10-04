Prisoner extradited from Georgia killed after deadly attack on Russian prison officers

4 October 2026 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A prisoner who attacked Russian Federal Penitentiary Service officers aboard a special train carriage in Kabardino-Balkaria had previously been extradited from Georgia, TASS reported, citing a law enforcement source.

The prisoner, identified as Dmitry Pushkarev, had been extradited to Russia to face criminal charges related to drug offences and the creation of a criminal organization, according to the source.

The deadly incident occurred on October 2 aboard the Vladikavkaz-Adler train near Murtazovo station in Russia’s Kabardino-Balkaria region.

According to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), Pushkarev seized the service weapon of one of the officers escorting him and opened fire.

One Federal Penitentiary Service officer was fatally wounded, while three other officers were injured in the attack.

Pushkarev was subsequently killed during an exchange of fire, according to Russian authorities.

Initial reports and accounts citing sources had raised the possibility of a prisoner riot and a hostage situation aboard the train. Authorities later denied those reports, saying the incident involved a single prisoner rather than a wider uprising.

Officials said civilian passengers aboard the train were not injured in the incident.