Russia to intensify attacks on Ukraine
The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that it will ramp up attacks on Ukrainian military and military-industrial targets.
"Following [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky's statement, strikes by the armed forces of the Russian Federation on military and military-industrial facilities, as well as related infrastructure in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine, will be intensified," the ministry said.
The day before, Zelensky told Reuters that Ukraine will intensify strikes on Russian oil refineries after receiving intelligence that Moscow plans to launch attacks on a much broader range of civilian targets in Ukraine.
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