Tehran mockingly depicts Trump and US power in wartime billboard campaign

4 October 2026 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Towering billboards depicting US President Donald Trump, foreign leaders, and American military hardware have transformed parts of Tehran into a highly visible platform for Iran’s wartime political messaging, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The displays, sponsored by the Iranian government and installed at some of the capital’s busiest locations, have become a visual chronicle of Iran’s ongoing confrontation with the United States and Israel.

AFP gained rare access to the design studio behind the campaign, Khaneh-ye Tarrahan, or Designers’ House, which has produced some of the most prominent images displayed across the Iranian capital.

The billboards use provocative imagery to communicate messages of resistance, military strength and defiance to the large crowds passing through Tehran’s major public spaces each day.

Among the most striking pieces is a giant billboard depicting Trump with his lips sewn together and effectively muzzled by an image representing the Strait of Hormuz.

The display carries the slogan “At the breaking point,” linking the US president directly with the strategically important waterway that has become a central element of tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Other imagery appearing across the capital has depicted world leaders being silenced and American drones beneath the boot of Iranian soldiers, using military symbolism to portray Iran as resisting pressure from its adversaries.

Valiasr Square, one of Tehran’s most prominent public spaces and a frequent location for large political displays, has emerged as a focal point for the campaign.