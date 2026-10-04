Iran launches civilian military training programme

4 October 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran’s army is set to begin providing basic military training to civilian volunteers as part of a new programme aimed at preparing citizens for “national defense,” according to the West Asia News Agency (WANA).

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Alian-Nejad, the Iranian army’s deputy for training and education, said the programme, known as “Janfada,” will begin at three designated facilities in Tehran.

Under the initiative, personnel from all four branches of Iran’s army will be deployed to designated field-garrison sites to provide civilian volunteers with basic military instruction.

According to Alian-Nejad, participants will initially undergo basic military training before progressing to more advanced courses.

The programme represents an effort to provide participating civilians with foundational military skills that could be used in the event of a national defense requirement.

Further details regarding the duration of the courses, the number of volunteers expected to participate or whether the programme will subsequently be expanded beyond Tehran were not immediately provided.