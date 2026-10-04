Katz orders closure of crossings into Gaza, West Bank
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday he had ordered the closure of crossings into the Gaza Strip and the West Bank ahead of the anniversary of the October 7 attack.
The minister stated that a general closure will be imposed on October 5 and October 7 amid ceremonies marking the third anniversary of the Hamas attack, adding that the decision does not affect Israelis using West Bank checkpoints. He stressed that Palestinian "essential workers in the healthcare sector" will be allowed to cross West Bank checkpoints, as will other Palestinians in cases where there are "commitments by the state to the High Court of Justice."
In addition, Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said that humanitarian aid will not enter Gaza while crossings are closed.
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