If we had surrendered to emotions, today, a third Victory Arch would likely have been erected in the center of Yerevan - President Ilham Aliyev [VIDEO]

4 October 2026 11:49 (UTC+04:00)

This was stated in a post published on President Ilham Aliyev’s social media accounts.

There is no place for emotions in politics. If we had surrendered to emotions, today, a third Victory Arch would likely have been erected in the center of Yerevan.

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