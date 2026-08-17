Türkiye detains 43 suspects over forest fires

17 August 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Turkish Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said 43 people were detained between June 1 and August 15 on suspicion of starting forest fires, while 11 were subsequently remanded in custody, AzerNEWS reports.

The minister noted that 64 major forest fires have been recorded across 22 provinces since the beginning of the summer.

"We will not allow investigations into forest fires suspected of being caused by illegal acts to remain inconclusive," Gurlek said.

He stressed that both those who deliberately set forests on fire and those who cause fires through negligence or failure to take necessary precautions are being held accountable before the law.

Describing the country’s forests as one of the most valuable assets for future generations, the minister stressed that Türkiye is prepared to take strict measures to protect its natural resources and the country’s "lungs."