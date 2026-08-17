Azerbaijan seeks to turn renewable power into high-value computing

17 August 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s planned artificial intelligence computing platform in Baku could become much more than a major digital infrastructure project. If its planned capacity of up to 1 gigawatt is realized, the project could help Azerbaijan connect two of its most important economic ambitions: becoming a major exporter of green electricity and building a stronger domestic science and technology ecosystem.

The most important point is that Azerbaijan would not necessarily have to choose between exporting electricity and using that electricity to develop its digital economy. It could potentially do both.

Azerbaijan plans to significantly expand renewable energy capacity by 2030, with current plans targeting around 6 GW of renewable capacity. A substantial portion of the expected additional generation is intended for export, including to European markets. At the same time, the country is discussing the development of a large AI computing platform in Baku with an initial capacity of up to 1 GW, with China’s CITIC Group being considered as a potential partner in financing and construction.

This creates an opportunity that goes beyond conventional electricity exports.

Electricity is one of the most important inputs into large-scale AI computing. A gigawatt-scale AI facility would combine enormous amounts of electricity with GPUs, data, software, telecommunications infrastructure and highly skilled personnel to produce computing capacity. That computing capacity can then be used to produce AI, cloud computing, data-processing and other digital services.

In other words, Azerbaijan could potentially export green electricity directly while also using part of its growing renewable-energy capacity to produce a different, higher-value export: computing and AI services.

The distinction is economically important. When electricity is exported as electricity, the commodity crosses the border in its original form. When the same electricity is used to power advanced computing infrastructure, it becomes one of the key inputs into a much more complex production process. The final product is no longer electricity, but a digital service.

Turkey, for example, is only one possible market. The same logic could apply to companies and institutions across the South Caucasus, Central Asia, the Middle East and Europe. Azerbaijan could gradually develop a position not only as an energy supplier, but also as a regional supplier of computing capacity.

The scale of the proposed AI platform makes the energy dimension particularly significant. If a 1 GW facility operated continuously at full capacity for a year, its theoretical electricity consumption would be about 8.76 TWh. That is a substantial amount of electricity: Azerbaijan generated about 28.6 TWh in 2025, meaning the theoretical annual consumption of such a facility would be equivalent to roughly 30% of the country’s total electricity generation that year.

This should not necessarily be interpreted as a burden on Azerbaijan’s energy system. It could instead provide an additional economic rationale for expanding renewable generation. The more renewable electricity Azerbaijan produces, the greater the possibility of allocating some of it to energy-intensive digital infrastructure while exporting the resulting digital services.

This is particularly relevant because Azerbaijan has enormous renewable-energy potential. The country’s technical potential has been estimated at 135 GW onshore and 157 GW offshore. The challenge is therefore increasingly not simply whether Azerbaijan can produce more green energy, but how that energy can generate the greatest economic value.

AI computing could become one answer.

Yet the most strategically important benefit may not be the export revenue. It could be what the infrastructure does for Azerbaijan’s own scientific and technological capabilities.

Large-scale AI research requires access to computing power. A country can have talented researchers, universities and ambitious startups, but without sufficient GPUs and computing infrastructure, many projects remain limited by cost and access. A major AI computing platform in Azerbaijan could change that equation.

If a meaningful portion of its capacity were made available to Azerbaijani universities, researchers and technology companies, the country could develop projects that would otherwise require access to expensive foreign infrastructure.

This could include Azerbaijani-language large language models, speech-recognition and translation systems, climate and weather modelling, satellite-image analysis, energy optimization, agriculture, financial technology, materials science and industrial applications.

The development of Azerbaijani-language AI could be particularly important. Global AI development is dominated by languages with enormous digital datasets and research ecosystems. Building stronger computing capacity inside Azerbaijan could make it easier to collect and process local-language data and develop models better adapted to Azerbaijan’s linguistic and institutional environment.

The result could be a shift from being an AI consumer to becoming an AI producer.

Universities could train students on real-world GPU infrastructure rather than studying AI only theoretically. Researchers could conduct larger experiments. Startups could train models and develop products domestically. Companies could apply AI to Azerbaijan’s own economic sectors. Government institutions could develop more sophisticated digital services.

This would create demand for a new generation of specialists, including AI engineers, machine-learning researchers, data scientists, cybersecurity experts, network engineers and specialists in the power and cooling systems required by advanced data centers.

The project could also have a significant secondary effect on construction and infrastructure. A gigawatt-scale facility would require substations, transmission infrastructure, cooling systems, fiber-optic networks, roads, logistics facilities, security systems and technical buildings. This could generate orders for construction companies, engineering firms, equipment suppliers and telecommunications businesses.

But construction should be viewed as only the beginning. The real value of the project would emerge if the physical infrastructure becomes the foundation for a long-term technology ecosystem.

Azerbaijan would then have an economic chain that looks very different from traditional resource exports: renewable energy would provide the power; the AI facility would provide computing capacity; universities and companies would provide knowledge and innovation; and the resulting technologies and digital services could be sold to domestic and international customers.

For Azerbaijan, however, the opportunity is not simply to build another large data center. It is to combine an existing national advantage — energy — with one of the defining technologies of the next economic era.

If managed properly, the Baku AI platform could help create a new model in which Azerbaijan does not merely export more electricity. It uses part of its growing green-energy capacity to produce something that cannot be transported through a conventional power cable: computing power, technological knowledge and high-value digital services.

That could ultimately be the project's greatest significance. Azerbaijan has spent decades building an economy around energy resources. The next stage could be using those resources to build the infrastructure, skills and technological capabilities required for the AI economy.

The ambition, therefore, should not be simply to build a 1 GW AI center. It should be to turn that center into a bridge between Azerbaijan’s green-energy potential and its scientific and technological future.