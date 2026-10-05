TAP plans new gas transmission facility in Albania by late 2027
TAP AG, operator of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) carrying Azerbaijani natural gas to Europe, plans to complete a new gas transmission infrastructure facility in southern Albania in the fourth quarter of 2027. The project, known as “Fier South,” will involve the construction of a gas metering and pressure reduction facility near the ACS03 compressor station in the Fier region, creating a new exit point from the TAP system. According to TAP AG, ownership of the facility will be transferred to the Albanian government following...
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