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Monday, October 5, 2026

TAP plans new gas transmission facility in Albania by late 2027

5 October 2026 15:36 (UTC+04:00)
TAP plans new gas transmission facility in Albania by late 2027
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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TAP AG, operator of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) carrying Azerbaijani natural gas to Europe, plans to complete a new gas transmission infrastructure facility in southern Albania in the fourth quarter of 2027. The project, known as “Fier South,” will involve the construction of a gas metering and pressure reduction facility near the ACS03 compressor station in the Fier region, creating a new exit point from the TAP system. According to TAP AG, ownership of the facility will be transferred to the Albanian government following...

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