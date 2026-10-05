Feature film '44' set for nationwide cinema release on October 15 [VIDEO]

5 October 2026 10:49 (UTC+04:00)

"We present to your attention Teaser 8️⃣/12 – 'Vətənə sevgi ' from the feature film '44'. Starting October 15 – in cinemas across the country!" the post said.

Azerbaijani Presidential Assistant Anar Alakbarov announced this in a post on his Instagram page.

The feature film "44" will be screened in cinemas across Azerbaijan starting October 15.

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