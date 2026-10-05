Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's participation in inauguration of pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Pirallahi Industrial Park posted on his social media pages [VIDEO]
Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the inauguration of the pharmaceutical manufacturing plant of Gen Pharma Caucasus Manufacturing Operations LLC in Pirallahi Industrial Park was posted on his social media pages.
"Opening of a pharmaceutical production facility in Pirallahi Industrial Park," the post reads.
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