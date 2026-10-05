Azerbaijan’s trade and services sector credit portfolio rises 10.1% year-on-year

5 October 2026 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

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The total credit portfolio allocated to Azerbaijan’s trade and services sector by banks and non-bank credit institutions reached 4.6184 billion manats as of the end of August 2026, according to official statistics. According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the total volume of loans extended to the sector stood at...

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