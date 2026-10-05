Baku, Ankara discuss cooperation in labor and social protection field

5 October 2026 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and Türkiye have discussed ways to expand cooperation in the areas of labor and social protection.

A meeting was held at Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population with a Turkish delegation led by Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Security Adnan Ertem.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Anar Aliyev said relations between the two countries are based on brotherhood and strategic alliance. He noted that cooperation in labor and social protection, like ties in other areas, has continued to develop and expand.

Aliyev briefed the Turkish delegation on the achievements of social reforms carried out in Azerbaijan in recent years under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev. He also highlighted successful cooperation with Türkiye’s Ministry of Labor and Social Security throughout the reform process.

The importance of the Joint Permanent Commission established by the two ministries was also emphasized, particularly its efforts to advance cooperation in labor and social protection. The sides noted that regular contacts and mutual visits have made an important contribution to strengthening bilateral ties.

Adnan Ertem welcomed the continued development and expansion of cooperation between the two countries and stressed the importance of exchanging experience.

The meeting also addressed the cooperation agenda between the two ministries and ways to further develop ties in the field of social protection.