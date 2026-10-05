Aktau Port launches dredging to increase Middle Corridor cargo capacity

5 October 2026 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Major dredging work has begun at the Port of Aktau to improve the efficiency of cargo transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route [Middle Corridor].

According to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport, the work is necessary due to the continued decline in the level of the Caspian Sea.

The project involves removing around 1.3 million cubic meters of soil, which is expected to increase the depth of the port’s water area to 6-7 meters.

The dredging is expected to boost cargo volumes along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route by up to 30% and reduce the cost of maritime freight transportation by approximately 10-15%.

The project is also expected to attract investment in the development of port infrastructure and improve navigation safety.

The dredging works are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan would explore the possibility of constructing an oil pipeline across the Caspian Sea.