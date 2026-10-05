IDF says it opened fire on two suspects in Syria

5 October 2026 22:28 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Monday that its troops opened fire on two suspects who were spotted approaching an IDF military post in southern Syria on a motorcycle earlier today.

"Following an identification, the soldiers opened a suspect apprehension procedure and apprehended the two suspects. No IDF injuries were reported," the Israeli military wrote on Telegram.

The incident comes in the wake of another, when a suspect was killed while attempting to infiltrate an IDF post in southern Syria.