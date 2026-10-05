US kills 4 in strike on alleged drug vessel
United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said it carried out a "lethal, kinetic strike on a go-fast vessel" in the Caribbean, killing four alleged narco-terrorists.
It confirmed that the targeted boat was actively operating along "established narco-trafficking routes" in the region.
The operation was executed by Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere under the direction of the SOUTHCOM following "confirmed intelligence" that linked the vessel to illicit narco-trafficking activities.
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