Gulnara Khalilova to demonstrate her collection in Turkiye

5 October 2026 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Turkiye will become a major platform for showcasing the national fashion of the Turkic world in October.

Collections by Azerbaijani designer Gulnara Khalilova will be presented in several cities across the country as part of the 9th Women's and Ethnic Fashion Week of the Turkic World and the 9th International Bursa Fashion Week.

From October 7 to 11, fashion shows and related events will take place in Ankara, Urgup and Izmir. The project will bring together representatives from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkiye, Turkmenistan, Russia, Northern Cyprus and Mongolia.

A special place in the programme will be given to Gulnara Khalilova's collections, which give traditional Azerbaijani ornaments, elements of national dress and cultural heritage a contemporary interpretation.

The project is organized and supported by TURKSOY, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkiye, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), as well as local organizations and municipalities in the host cities.

In addition, as part of the 9th International Bursa Fashion Week, Gulnara Khalilova will present a special collection combining Azerbaijan's national values, historical heritage and rich traditional ornamentation with a contemporary fashion language. The event will bring together renowned designers from different countries and offer audiences a series of vibrant fashion shows.

Gulnara Khalilova is the head of the Azerbaijan National Clothing Center, a member of the Eurasian Association of Ethno-Designers, a PhD in Art Studies and founder of the Cizgi brand.

Her collections have been successfully showcased at fashion weeks and international events in the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Austria, Romania, Turkiye, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Norway, Serbia, Turkmenistan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and other countries.