Azerbaijan clears more than 1,100 hectares in latest demining efforts

5 October 2026 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has released data on mine-clearance operations carried out in the liberated territories between September 28 and October 4.

According to ANAMA, mine clearance operations were conducted in Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan.

During the reporting week, 254 anti-personnel mines, 31 anti-tank mines and 838 other unexploded ordnance items were detected and neutralized.

A total of 1,144.9 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance over the same period.

Mine clearance remains one of Azerbaijan's key priorities in the post-conflict period, with extensive demining operations continuing to improve safety, facilitate reconstruction efforts, and enable the return of former internally displaced persons to the liberated territories.