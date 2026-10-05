President Ilham Aliyev’s social media account shared video on opening ceremony of World Judo Championships [VIDEO]

5 October 2026 21:37 (UTC+04:00)

On October 5, President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the World Judo Championships at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

A video highlighting the opening ceremony of the World Judo Championships at the National Gymnastics Arena has been shared on President Ilham Aliyev’s X social media account.

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