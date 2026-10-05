Azerbaijan boosts oil exports to Switzerland

5 October 2026 18:31 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan’s oil exports to Switzerland tripled in volume in the first eight months of this year. According to the Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan exported 272,500 tons of oil and oil products derived from bituminous minerals to Switzerland worth...

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