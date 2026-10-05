Germany, Ukraine clash over Kyiv’s path to EU membership

5 October 2026 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky failed to reach an agreement on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

According to Politico, Merz expressed doubts about Ukraine joining the EU in the coming years and offered Kyiv access to the bloc’s single market, along with observer status in EU institutions without voting rights.

Zelensky rejected the proposal, saying that Ukraine needs full and equal membership in the European Union.

Earlier, it was reported that the German government would provide Ukraine with a new aid package, including €1 billion for weapons and €350 million to support energy security.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed in a social media post that the aid package includes weapons and help for the Ukrainian energy sector ahead of winter. "As of today, we have 15 agreements and documents, and most of them concern security cooperation, production, relevant procurement, our orders for German industry, and joint projects in Ukraine. The total value of our agreements today is more than €8.5 billion. A special agreement was signed that creates more opportunities for our joint efforts to counter drones," he stressed.

Ukraine has held EU candidate status since 2022. Accession negotiations are ongoing, but the process does not guarantee eventual membership or set a specific timeline for Ukraine’s accession.

Image: AFP