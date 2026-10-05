Russian Tu-95 crash killed officers linked to missile strikes on Ukraine

5 October 2026 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Some of the eight officers killed aboard a Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber-missile carrier that crashed in the Amur region on September 29 had been involved in organizing and providing methodological support for missile strikes against Ukraine, according to Mediazona.

All eight people killed in the crash were reportedly associated with Russia’s strategic aviation forces. Mediazona said that some of the officers had taken part in the organization and methodological support of Russian missile attacks on Ukraine.

The aircraft crashed near the village of Krasnoyarovo in Russia’s Amur region while conducting a training flight from the Ukrainka air base.

Russia’s Defense Ministry had previously said that the aircraft crashed outside populated areas during an unarmed training flight. At the time, the ministry reported that six crew members had been killed.