Fitch Solutions forecasts Brent oil price to fall to $71 per barrel in 2027
Fitch Solutions expects the average annual price of Brent crude to decline from $83 per barrel in 2026 to $71 per barrel in 2027, according to the company’s latest commodity markets report. The company forecasts the average price of WTI crude at...
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