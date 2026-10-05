Fitch Solutions forecasts Brent oil price to fall to $71 per barrel in 2027

5 October 2026 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

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Fitch Solutions expects the average annual price of Brent crude to decline from $83 per barrel in 2026 to $71 per barrel in 2027, according to the company’s latest commodity markets report. The company forecasts the average price of WTI crude at...

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