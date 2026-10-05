NATO prepares new eastern flank strategy based on drones and AI

5 October 2026 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

NATO’s military command has drawn up a new defense plan for the alliance’s eastern flank that would make greater use of drones and artificial intelligence.

According to Bloomberg, the plan, known as the "Theory of Victory," is due to be presented to NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Alexus Grynkewich, on October 12. The document is intended to clarify how the alliance would respond to a possible "invasion of NATO territory."

A spokesperson for Grynkewich declined to comment on the document, saying only that NATO is "an exclusively defensive alliance."

"The Supreme Allied Commander’s theory of victory is simple: maintain NATO’s advantage," the spokesperson added.

Bloomberg recalled that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte previously said he had seen no signs that Russia was preparing to attack NATO member states using conventional warfare. He noted, however, that Europe should be prepared for so-called hybrid attacks.

The agency noted that while NATO’s broad principles for conducting warfare are known, details of how the alliance would operate are rarely made public.

Image: Yves Herman / Reuters