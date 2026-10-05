Türkiye's trade with Turkic states reaches $72.2 billion as Azerbaijan leads export markets

5 October 2026 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

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Türkiye’s trade with four fellow members of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) reached $72.2 billion between 2021 and 2025, with Azerbaijan emerging as the largest destination for Turkish exports among the group. Citing data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), Anadolu Agency reported that Türkiye exported...

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