Azerbaijan plans 230 hectares of greenhouses in liberated territories

5 October 2026 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan plans to establish greenhouses covering a total area of 230 hectares in its territories liberated from occupation, Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov said.

Mammadov made the remarks during a panel discussion titled “State Support Mechanisms in Agriculture,” held as part of the 100th Jubilee Agricultural Business Festival in Aghdam.

According to the minister, Azerbaijan has set the expansion of greenhouse facilities as a target in order to increase the production of higher-value agricultural products.

“This is not about simple greenhouses, but about expanding greenhouse facilities where intensive production methods and modern technologies are applied,” Mammadov said.

He noted that, unlike previous practices, the new program envisages developing greenhouse facilities primarily within agricultural and industrial zones.

“One of the projects in this area envisages establishing greenhouses across 230 hectares in a single zone in the liberated territories. At the next stage, the expansion of greenhouse facilities in other regions of the country is also planned,” the minister added.