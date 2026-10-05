Yemen: Battle to restore state enters 'new phase'

5 October 2026 21:24 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Yemeni Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani said on Monday that the government's military offensive represents a "new phase in the battle to restore the state."

Al-Eryani wrote on X that the operation aims to "completely purify the national territory of the Iranian regime-backed Houthi terrorist militia, and extend the authority of the state and its institutions over every inch of Yemen's land."

Al-Eryani said recovering strategic positions in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait would help protect "one of the world's most vital maritime passages" and secure international trade and navigation, "after the Houthi militia turned it into a tool for extortion and threats, linking the interests of Yemen and Yemenis to the Iranian regime's agenda and the directives of the Revolutionary Guard." "This is . . . the battle of Yemenis to restore their state, sovereignty, and national decision-making, and to open the doors of the future for their sons," he concluded.