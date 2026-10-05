SOCAR Downstream selected as consultant for Congo refinery modernization

5 October 2026 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

SOCAR Downstream, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), has been selected as Project Management Consultant (PMC) for the National Oil Company of the Congo (SNPC), marking a new stage in energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Republic of the Congo.

Emil Alkhasli, Managing Director of SOCAR Downstream, announced the development on his social media account, saying cooperation between SOCAR and SNPC had progressed from an initial concept to a significant milestone.

“Recently, acting as the Project Management Consultant (PMC) for the CORAF Oil Refinery, 'SOCAR Downstream' supported the official launch of the Pre-FEED phase for the refinery's modernization project,” Alkhasli said.

The Pre-FEED, or preliminary front-end engineering design, phase is an early stage of project development used to define the technical concept, scope and key requirements before more detailed engineering work begins.

SOCAR Downstream’s involvement in the CORAF refinery project represents an expansion of the Azerbaijani company's downstream expertise beyond the domestic market and into Africa.

Alkhasli said the cooperation extends beyond the technical aspects of the refinery project and also contributes to strengthening relations between Azerbaijan and the Republic of the Congo.

“This cooperation has also become a significant experience in terms of strengthening ties between Azerbaijan and the Republic of the Congo, fostering a deeper understanding of different cultures, and identifying shared interests and opportunities,” he stated.

The managing director also highlighted the importance of transferring the experience and expertise accumulated through SOCAR's corporate projects to international partnerships.

“I am proud that our team has extended this experience beyond Azerbaijan’s borders and established cooperative relationships built on trust,” Alkhasli noted.

He described the cooperation as a broader partnership involving not only the companies themselves but also relations between the two countries.

“This is not merely a project; it is a partnership forged between people, organizations, and countries. At the same time, it serves as an example of how cooperation can contribute to mutual development and shared progress,” Alkhasli added.