Saudi Aramco CEO warns global oil reserves could take two years to replenish
Global oil reserves could take up to two years to recover, according to Amin Nasser, CEO of Saudi Aramco.
Speaking about the impact of disruptions in the global oil market, Nasser said pressure on oil supplies would intensify until the Strait of Hormuz is fully reopened and confidence in the market is restored.
“Even while meeting demand, it could take two years to replenish reserves,” he said.
The disruption follows the conflict between the United States and Iran in the Persian Gulf and the subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments.
The developments have created significant challenges for international oil markets, forcing a number of countries to release crude from their strategic petroleum reserves to help offset supply disruptions.
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