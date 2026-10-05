Shaki welcomes theatre companies from four countries [PHOTOS]

5 October 2026 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

For five days, the ancient city of Shaki is once again turning its stages into a meeting point for theatre traditions from across the region.

The 5th Shaki International Theatre Festival, running from October 1 to 5, has brought together theatre companies from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Iran, with five productions forming the core of this year's programme.

Known as a "City of Festivals", Shaki has long had a special place in Azerbaijan's cultural landscape. Its international theatre festival was launched in 2014, when companies from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Russia took part in the first edition. The second festival, held in 2016, expanded the map to include Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Ukraine, Georgia and Russia. In 2018, the third edition welcomed theatre groups from Turkiye, Mexico, Iran, Georgia and Russia alongside Azerbaijan.

The festival then took a longer pause, including during the pandemic years. It returned in 2024 for its fourth edition, bringing together companies from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkiye and Azerbaijan. The fifth edition marks the latest chapter in that history and once again puts international exchange at the centre of the event.

This year's festival is being organized with the support and participation of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture, the Shaki City Executive Authority, the Azerbaijan Theatre Workers Union and the Shaki State Drama Theatre.

The festival opened on October 1 at the Shaki State Drama Theatre. Before the ceremony, participants visited the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev, while guests were also introduced to an exhibition titled "Shaki Theatre: Yesterday and Today", tracing the local theatre's history.

The opening performance came from the host city itself. The Shaki State Drama Theatre presented "The Avalanche", based on the play of the same name by Turkish playwright Tuncer Cücenoğlu and directed by Honored Art Worker Mirbala Salimli. At its centre is a familiar but powerful human struggle: the attempt to overcome fear from within.

The following evening brought Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda Regional Kazakh Academic Musical Drama Theatre named after Nartay Bekezhanov to the festival stage. Its production of Alexander Ostrovsky's "The Storm", directed by Dina Zhumabayeva, explores inner conflict, pain and a woman's desire to break free from the restrictions imposed by society.

Azerbaijan's State Pantomime Theatre followed with "The Overcoat", based on Nikolai Gogol's famous story and directed by Jeyhun Dadashov. In this wordless interpretation, the overcoat passes from one person to another, becoming a symbol of the attention, respect and affection people seek through material possession.

Iran's Ardabil Mughan Hunar Theatre is represented by "An Aras Walks Inside Me", written by Arif Mahtab and directed by Gharib Manouchehri. The production follows a young woman's longing and waiting, alongside a man's years of hardship before returning to his homeland, and the painful distance that keeps the two apart.

The festival closes with Uzbekistan's State Young Spectators Theatre and "Maskharaboz-Show". Presented in the style of a street performance, the production draws on folk customs and traditions, mixing humour, playfulness and energy.

The festival's importance goes beyond the productions themselves. Since its launch, its organizers have positioned it as a space where Azerbaijani and international theatre practitioners can meet, exchange experience and develop professional and creative ties.

That role is particularly visible in Shaki, where theatre has deep roots. The city theatre is entering its 147th season this year, making the international festival the opening event of another chapter in its long history.