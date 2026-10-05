Fidan Hajiyeva Int'l Opera Festival brings classical vocal art to Ganja [PHOTOS]

5 October 2026 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The latest stage of the 3rd Fidan Hajiyeva International Opera Festival has been held in Ganja.

As part of the festival, a special concert programme dedicated to promoting classical vocal and opera took place in the Grand Hall of the Ganja City Organization of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

The concert became one of the notable cultural events in Ganja. The main aim of the event was to promote classical vocal and opera art, showcase the creative potential of young talented performers, and pass on the traditions of the Azerbaijani vocal school to a new generation.

The concert featured People's Artist of Azerbaijan and opera singer Fidan Hajiyeva, laureate of national and international competitions Altun Suleymanov, as well as young performers Nazrin Rajabzade, Zeynab Abdullayeva, Leyla Ismayilova, Islam Abdullayev, Nilay Gasimova, Zahrahanim Abdullayeva and Laman Ismayilova. The soloists were accompanied by the Mezzo Chamber Orchestra. The event was hosted by Lala Hasanzade.

The programme included selected works from the Azerbaijani and international opera and vocal repertoire. The artists' professional performances, stage presence, vocal technique and individual artistic styles enriched the evening's programme.

As part of the Ganja stage of the festival, Fidan Hajiyeva also held a special masterclass at the Department of Culture and Arts of the Regional College affiliated with Ganja State University.

The People's Artist met with students majoring in vocal performance, listened to their performances and shared her professional experience in vocal technique, stage culture, proper breathing and performance style. The students were also given recommendations on improving their vocal skills.

Fidan Hajiyeva also met with college director Nigar Safikhanova. The meeting focused on expanding creative opportunities for students, developing vocal art, supporting young talents and prospects for further cooperation.

Such meetings and masterclasses contribute to the professional development of young performers, broaden their stage experience and help pass on the rich traditions of national musical art to the next generation.

The latest stage of the 3rd Fidan Hajiyeva International Opera Festival attracted considerable interest from audiences. Bringing together performers from different generations and with diverse artistic backgrounds on a single platform, the festival continues its efforts to develop classical vocal art, support young talents and promote the rich traditions of the Azerbaijani opera school.

The 3rd Fidan Hajiyeva International Opera Festival is dedicated to the 50th anniversary of People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fidan Hajiyeva and the 30th anniversary of her artistic career.

For the first time in Azerbaijan, a classical arts festival of this scale is being held over a three-month period, from September 7 to December 7. Around 30 musical and other cultural events are scheduled to take place in Baku and various regions of Azerbaijan, as well as in Paris, London, Milan and Minsk.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.