Macron: Time is working against Russia

5 October 2026 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that time was working against Moscow following a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We will not yield to either Russia's intimidations or its escalation," Macron wrote on X, adding that 'time is playing against it." He said the two leaders discussed concrete support France could provide to help Ukraine intercept drones and counter Russia's aggression. Macron accused Moscow of refusing calls for a ceasefire while intensifying strikes against infrastructure and civilian targets, despite being at a standstill on the front lines.

The French leader added that Paris and the rest of Europe would continue seeking ways to protect civilians, reduce hostilities and secure a just and lasting peace.