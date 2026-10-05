Iran and Azerbaijan highlight law enforcement and security cooperation

5 October 2026 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

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Iran and Azerbaijan have highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation in law enforcement and security as Tehran prepares for a visit by Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni to Azerbaijan.

According to Iran’s Ministry of Interior, Momeni met with Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mojtaba Damirchilu in Tehran on October 5.

During the meeting, the ambassador briefed the interior minister on the latest developments in relations between Azerbaijan and Iran across various sectors.

The sides emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation in law enforcement and security and exchanged views on regional issues ahead of Momeni’s planned visit to Azerbaijan.

The discussions come amid an intensification of high-level contacts between Baku and Tehran.

Last week, an Azerbaijani delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev visited Iran and held a series of meetings with senior Iranian officials.

During the visit, the sides discussed key issues on the bilateral agenda, including political and economic cooperation as well as regional matters.

Mustafayev held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei and other senior officials.

The latest contacts form part of continuing efforts by Azerbaijan and Iran to expand bilateral engagement and address issues of mutual interest through high-level dialogue.