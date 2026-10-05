Medvedev warns Armenia could face 'Ukrainian scenario' over its Western shift

5 October 2026 14:29 (UTC+04:00)

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Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has warned that Armenia's growing orientation towards the West could have serious consequences, saying the “worst” outcome would be for the South Caucasus country to become a “new Ukraine.”

Speaking to Iranian media, Medvedev argued that Western countries were seeking to test the strength of relations between Moscow and Yerevan as Armenia deepens its ties with the European Union.

According to the former Russian president, Armenia’s current leadership has deliberately chosen to pursue a different direction for the country's development.

“Armenia’s current leadership believes it is appropriate to change the direction of its development. I am sure that this will not lead to anything good either,” Medvedev said.

He then invoked Ukraine as an example of the scenario that, in his view, Armenia should avoid.

“The worst thing that could happen to Armenia is for it to turn into a new Ukraine,” the Russian Security Council deputy chairman said.

The remarks come amid continued strains in relations between Moscow and Yerevan as the government of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan seeks closer political and economic relations with the European Union while Armenia remains a member of the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The issue produced a public disagreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pashinyan during their meeting in Bishkek in September.

Putin acknowledged Armenia's sovereign right to pursue closer relations with the EU but argued that eventual EU membership would be incompatible with remaining in the EAEU. He said Yerevan's European ambitions risked undermining the economic advantages Armenia receives from the Eurasian bloc and disrupting established trade links.

Pashinyan countered that Armenia's adoption of a law launching the process of seeking EU membership had not violated its existing obligations to either Russia or the EAEU.

“We have analyzed the existing contractual framework between the Russian Federation and Armenia, as well as the existing contractual framework within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, both before and after that move, and, frankly, we have not found any violations of the obligations that Armenia has towards the Russian Federation and the Eurasian Economic Union,” Pashinyan said.

At the same meeting, however, Pashinyan acknowledged that simultaneous membership of the EU and EAEU would ultimately not be possible and said Armenia would have to make a clear choice if and when EU membership became a realistic option.

Putin maintained that the law launching Armenia's EU accession process was effectively an indication of withdrawal from the Eurasian integration project, telling Pashinyan that membership in both blocs was incompatible.

Moscow has continued to press that position. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in late September that Russia respects Armenia's sovereign rights but that Yerevan would eventually have to decide between the two integration systems because their rules and standards are incompatible.

Medvedev's “new Ukraine” warning therefore comes against the backdrop of a broader dispute over Armenia's geopolitical orientation, as Yerevan attempts to expand its relationship with Europe while maintaining significant economic and institutional links with Russia.