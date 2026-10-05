Norway to ban AI glasses in some places

5 October 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The Norwegian government is preparing to introduce a temporary ban on the use of AI-powered smart glasses in certain public places, including parks, schools, museums, medical facilities and shopping malls.

The proposed restrictions are aimed primarily at protecting people’s privacy. Modern AI glasses can be equipped with cameras, microphones and artificial intelligence features that allow them to recognize objects, process conversations and record what is happening around the wearer.

As part of the initiative, the government plans to establish an expert group that will study the technology and develop recommendations for its permanent regulation at the national level.

Authorities are also considering expanding the restrictions in the future to include universities, colleges and other educational institutions.

Norway’s Minister of Digitalization and Public Administration, Torgeir Mikaelsen, said that action was necessary because AI-powered glasses represent a new type of technology that could make it much easier to record people without their knowledge.

“I am concerned about the introduction of a new powerful technology that puts people at risk of being photographed, filmed or recorded without their knowledge,” Mikaelsen said. “Therefore, we will propose a temporary ban on the use of AI-powered glasses in certain places.”

One of the main concerns is that, unlike a conventional smartphone or camera, smart glasses can record their surroundings without being immediately obvious to other people. This raises questions about consent, surveillance and the use of AI to analyze images or conversations after they have been recorded.

The issue is becoming increasingly relevant as technology companies introduce glasses capable of doing far more than simply taking photos. Some modern devices can use AI to identify objects, translate text, answer questions and provide information about people or places in real time.

Norway’s approach could therefore become an important test case for other countries. As AI-powered wearables become more common, governments will have to find a balance between encouraging new technology and protecting people’s right to privacy in public spaces.

For now, the proposed restrictions are intended to be temporary, giving Norwegian authorities time to study the technology and determine what rules should apply in the long term.