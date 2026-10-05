Kremlin: Ukraine to pay price for Zelensky's statements
Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov warned on Monday that Ukraine will pay a price after President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces will intensify attacks on Russian oil refineries.
"It was the Ukrainian side, it was the Kyiv regime, that expanded the list of targets in the peaceful economy of the Russian Federation," Peskov said at a press briefing. "What our armed forces are doing now is retaliation for this," he pointed out.
The Russian Defense Ministry announced the day before that it will scale up attacks on military and military-industrial targets in Ukraine following Zelensky's statements.
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