Nearly 40,000 tourists visit Gobustan Reserve in three months [PHOTOS]
Nearly 40,000 people have visited the Gobustan National Historical-Artistic Reserve over the past three months, AzerNEWS reports citing Azertag.
The majority of visitors have been tourists from various Asian countries, including China, South Korea, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and India as well as Turkiye. Tourists from these countries have shown particularly strong interest in Gobustan.
Visitors are primarily drawn to its ancient rock carvings, caves and monuments that bear witness to different periods of history and preserve traces of civilizations spanning thousands of years.
"From depictions of ancient people's way of life and worldview to scenes reflecting their daily activities, these unique examples offer a vivid window into the distant past, turning a visit to Gobustan into a journey through history. The inclusion of this rich cultural heritage on the UNESCO World Heritage List has further enhanced Gobustan's international recognition and strengthened interest in the site among foreign tourists.
Gobustan offers visitors a unique opportunity to gain a closer understanding of the lifestyle and worldview of ancient people, see historic monuments firsthand and, in a sense, travel back thousands of years.
It is precisely these qualities that make the Gobustan National and Historical-Artistic Reserve one of Azerbaijan's most fascinating and significant historical destinations for both domestic and international tourists," the reserve added.
Note that Gobustan State Historical-Artistic Reserve is a destination that should be at the top of any history enthusiast's list.
The area has been inhabited for thousands of years and is renowned for its extensive collection of prehistoric rock art. More than 6,000 rock carvings, some dating back as far as 20,000 years, have been documented across the reserve. In 2007, Gobustan was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in recognition of its outstanding cultural value.
Among the remarkable petroglyphs found in Gobustan are Stone and Bronze Age depictions of hunting scenes, ceremonies, rituals, animals and everyday life. Most of the rock engravings portray prehistoric people, wildlife, hunting expeditions, battles and various cultural practices, offering a fascinating glimpse into the lives and beliefs of ancient communities.
The renowned Norwegian explorer Thor Heyerdahl conducted research into the Gobustan petroglyphs and argued that some of the images depicted ancient boats resembling the traditional reed boats known as pirogues. He also put forward the controversial hypothesis that there could be a historical connection between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Scandinavia, suggesting that the ancestors of Scandinavians may have migrated from the region of Azerbaijan.
Beyond its rock art, Gobustan is also home to Gaval Dash, a remarkable musical stone that produces a distinctive, tambourine-like sound when struck at different points. Azerbaijani musicians have used the stone to produce musical rhythms, preserving a unique element of the country's ancient cultural heritage. Gaval Dash, together with the traditional Yallı chain dance, was also featured during the interval act of the Eurovision Song Contest 2012 semi-final in Baku.
Another notable attraction is a stone slab bearing a Latin inscription dating to the 1st century AD, which is believed to have been left by soldiers of the Roman Legio XII Fulminata, indicating the presence of Roman forces in the area during the reign of Emperor Domitian.
Gobustan was granted the status of a national historical-artistic reserve in 2006, with its primary mission being the preservation and study of its ancient rock carvings, archaeological remains and burial mounds.
Today, this remarkable open-air museum attracts thousands of visitors from around the world every year, offering a rare opportunity to step into the distant past and explore the cultural legacy of one of Azerbaijan's most extraordinary archaeological landscapes.
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