Nearly 40,000 tourists visit Gobustan Reserve in three months [PHOTOS]

17 August 2026 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Nearly 40,000 people have visited the Gobustan National Historical-Artistic Reserve over the past three months, AzerNEWS reports citing Azertag.

The majority of visitors have been tourists from various Asian countries, including China, South Korea, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and India as well as Turkiye. Tourists from these countries have shown particularly strong interest in Gobustan.

Visitors are primarily drawn to its ancient rock carvings, caves and monuments that bear witness to different periods of history and preserve traces of civilizations spanning thousands of years.

"From depictions of ancient people's way of life and worldview to scenes reflecting their daily activities, these unique examples offer a vivid window into the distant past, turning a visit to Gobustan into a journey through history. The inclusion of this rich cultural heritage on the UNESCO World Heritage List has further enhanced Gobustan's international recognition and strengthened interest in the site among foreign tourists.

Gobustan offers visitors a unique opportunity to gain a closer understanding of the lifestyle and worldview of ancient people, see historic monuments firsthand and, in a sense, travel back thousands of years.

It is precisely these qualities that make the Gobustan National and Historical-Artistic Reserve one of Azerbaijan's most fascinating and significant historical destinations for both domestic and international tourists," the reserve added.

Note that Gobustan State Historical-Artistic Reserve is a destination that should be at the top of any history enthusiast's list.