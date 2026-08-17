Azerbaijan Premier League first round nears conclusion

17 August 2026 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The first round of the Azerbaijan Premier League will come to a close on August 17, AzerNEWS reports.

The final match of the round will see Qarabag host Shamakhi.

The game will take place at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 19:30. Ravan Hamzazada has been appointed as the match referee.

In the other fixtures, Turan Tovuz defeated Gabala 1–0, Sabah beat Kapaz 2–0, Zira overcame Shefa 2–0, and Neftchi defeated Sumgayit 3–1.

The only draw of the round so far came between Araz-Nakhchivan and Imishli, who played out a goalless 0–0 draw.

The 2026/27 Azerbaijan Premier League season began on August 14, 2026, with 12 teams competing for the national title. The season consists of 33 rounds, with each club playing 33 matches.

At the end of the season, the champions will represent Azerbaijan in the UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds, while the teams finishing second and third will enter UEFA Conference League qualifying.

The Azerbaijan Cup winner will also earn a place in UEFA competition, subject to the applicable qualification rules.

The team finishing 12th will be relegated directly to the Azerbaijan First League, while the 11th-placed side will face a relegation play-off against the second-placed team from the First League.