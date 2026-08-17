SDF says forces could be dissolved and integrated into Syrian army in few days

17 August 2026 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Mahmoud Berxwedan, commander of the Kobani Brigade, has said the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) could be dissolved in the coming days and integrated into a unified Syrian military, according to an interview with Turkish newspaper Cumhuriyet, AzerNEWS reports.

Berxwedan said the current structure of the SDF and the autonomous administration associated with it would eventually give way to a unified national framework under the Syrian state.

According to the commander, the SDF currently has no more than 35,000 active fighters, while around 12,000 members have already joined the Syrian Arab Army.

He said the theoretical integration of the People's Protection Units (YPG) had been completed, although unresolved issues remained concerning the Women's Protection Units (YPJ) and foreign members from Türkiye and northern Kurdistan.

Berxwedan said preparations to dismantle the existing SDF structure were accelerating as the integration process continued.

He stressed that the SDF had never sought to establish a separate state and would instead continue to contribute to Syria's national military structure.

“Kurdish integration should take place within a unified Syrian state rather than through a separate political or military structure,” he said.

Berxwedan also called on Damascus to draft an inclusive constitution based on justice and equal rights for all communities. According to him, such guarantees would also help create conditions for displaced Syrians to return safely.

The SDF commander further expressed support for peace initiatives associated with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, describing them as a patriotic step.

He argued, however, that denying the rights of Syria's Kurdish population would not resolve the broader problems facing the region.

If implemented, the reported dissolution and integration of the SDF would represent a major shift in Syria's post-war political and military landscape, particularly in the country's Kurdish-majority northeast.