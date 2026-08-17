Baku to host Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships [PHOTOS]

17 August 2026 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan will host the 43rd Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku from September 15 to 19, 2027, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The symbolic handover of the World Championship flag to the Azerbaijani delegation took place during the closing ceremony of the 42nd Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Frankfurt.

The Baku championship will also be part of the qualification process for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The 2028 Olympics will be held from July 14 to 30, with rhythmic gymnastics featuring two events: the individual all-around and group all-around. A total of 94 athletes are expected to compete.

Under the current qualification system, Olympic quota places will be awarded at the 2026 World Championships, the 2026–27 World Cup series, the 2027 World Championships in Baku, and the 2028 continental championships.

Baku has become a regular host of major international gymnastics competitions.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) has played an important role in developing the sport and organizing international events in the country. Azerbaijan has hosted a number of European and World Championships, while gymnastics clubs and sections operate in several regions.

Baku's 2026 calendar included the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in April, as well as national and international competitions in rhythmic, artistic, acrobatic, aerobic and trampoline gymnastics.

The National Gymnastics Arena, the venue for the 2027 World Championships, has hosted numerous major competitions, including World Cups and European Championships.

The modern facility has become one of the main venues for international gymnastics events in Azerbaijan and will welcome the world's leading rhythmic gymnasts in September 2027.