President Ilham Aliyev met with former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko

17 August 2026 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with former President of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko, who is visiting Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

This was reported on the official X account of the head of state.

The post said: "During our acquaintance, which has lasted for more than 20 years, we shared pleasant memories, recalled our joint efforts to strengthen Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations, and exchanged views on the future prospects of our ties.

During the meeting, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan presented me with the certificate of ‘Honorary Citizen of the City of Irpin’."