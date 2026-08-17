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Monday, August 17, 2026

Azerbaijan’s petroleum product export revenues jump 2.4-fold to $424 million

17 August 2026 13:05 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s petroleum product export revenues jump 2.4-fold to $424 million
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Azerbaijan exported more than 546,000 tonnes of petroleum products other than crude oil in January–July this year. The volume of petroleum products exported increased by...

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