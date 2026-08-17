UAE reportedly offered to finance Syrian operation against Hezbollah

17 August 2026 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The United Arab Emirates has reportedly expressed readiness to fully finance a potential Syrian military operation in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah, including covering fighters’ salaries and operational costs, AzerNEWS reports via Al Mayadeen.

The reported proposal was linked to a broader US-backed scenario under which Syria’s new leadership would deploy its forces into Lebanon to confront Hezbollah.

According to the report, Abu Dhabi was prepared to provide the financial resources required for such an intervention, including funding personnel and combat operations.

The plan was reportedly opposed by Iran, which warned Syria’s new leadership and regional governments that a Syrian military intervention against Hezbollah could trigger a broader regional confrontation.

The report comes amid continued uncertainty over the role of Syria’s post-Assad government in regional security arrangements and its relations with both Israel and Hezbollah. Tehran has maintained close ties with Hezbollah, while Gulf states have sought to expand their influence over Syria’s new political order.

Al Mayadeen’s report did not provide independent evidence confirming that the UAE had formally committed to financing such an operation. Neither Abu Dhabi nor Damascus has publicly confirmed the reported plan.