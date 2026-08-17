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Monday, August 17, 2026

Azerbaijan’s transport corridors handle 15 million tons of cargo in first half of 2026

17 August 2026 13:38 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s transport corridors handle 15 million tons of cargo in first half of 2026
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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A total of 15.06 million tons of cargo was transported through Azerbaijan’s main transport corridors in January-June 2026, marking...

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