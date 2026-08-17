National culture and traditions captivate festivalgoers in France [PHOTOS]

17 August 2026 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's national dances, music and cuisine have been showcased at an international folklore festival held in the French commune of Montoire-sur-le-Loir, AzerNEWS reports.

The country was represented at the festival by the Ritm dance group, with the support of the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani Embassy in France.

Throughout the festival, the Ritm dance group performed a variety of Azerbaijani traditional dances accompanied by the Balabanchi musical ensemble. The dancers' colourful and distinctive national costumes, high-level choreography and the strong national character of their performances attracted considerable interest from the audience and were met with enthusiastic applause.

The choreography drew on the creative legacy of People's Artists Alibala Abdullayev and Roza Jalilova, Honoured Artist Telman Aliyev, as well as Farhad Valiyev, Anar Aghaoglu and Shahriyar Jafarov. The national costumes were designed by artist Leyla Aliyeva.

Folklore groups from the United States, South Korea, Uruguay, Tahiti, Mexico, Slovenia, India, Slovakia, New Zealand and Indonesia's Sulawesi Island also took part in the festival alongside Azerbaijan. This year’s event attracted nearly 20,000 visitors.

The Azerbaijani Embassy in France also participated in the festival with a special exhibition stand. The display featured Azerbaijani painting, sculpture, carpet weaving, music and national cuisine, as well as books, magazines and souvenirs published in French by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, highlighting the country's ancient history and rich cultural heritage.

Visitors were also offered traditional Azerbaijani dishes and wines. The exhibition attracted considerable interest from guests from France and other countries, who were given information about Azerbaijan’s ancient history, tangible and intangible cultural heritage, and national values.

On the second day of the festival, the organizers hosted a special dinner dedicated to Azerbaijani culture. Guests were treated to traditional dishes including ovdukh, eggplant chigirtma with meat and shekerbura. The tables were decorated in the colours of the Azerbaijani flag, while informational brochures about the country were also distributed.

The evening continued with live performances of Azerbaijani traditional music by the Balabanchi ensemble.

The music added a distinctive atmosphere to the event and sparked strong interest among festival participants, who expressed their appreciation for the richness and uniqueness of Azerbaijani musical traditions.

Through its dance, music, cuisine, crafts and rich cultural heritage, Azerbaijan was presented at the festival as a country with a diverse and distinctive cultural identity, contributing to the international promotion of Azerbaijani culture.